The cancellation of the 2020 JCC Maccabi Games & ArtsFest due to the COVID-19 pandemic has brought disappointment to Kelly Millstone, the head of the Cleveland delegation, and the 40 athletes she planned to take to San Diego this summer.
“Very sad,” said Millstone, a Solon resident and a member of Temple Emanu El in Orange. “I felt horrible for all my kids. We had a team of approximately 40 going to San Diego. My heart just broke for them. And two of them being my own children, my heart broke for them. It was a sad day in my house, for sure.”
Millstone, who has been the head of the Cleveland contingent for 17 years although not consecutively, said she received the news March 25 and then had to notify her team.
“I didn’t want them hearing from other people,” Millstone said. “I wanted them to hear it straight from me. So, the day I found out, I sent out an email to the Cleveland delegation.”
The sad reaction wasn’t unexpected.
“I had a few emojis that were crying emojis texted to me,” Millstone said. “I had a couple of parents who emailed me back how devastated they were and that their kids are, but they understand and hope everyone stays safe. Everyone was very understanding, but very disappointed.
“My 16-year-old was devastated. This would have been her fourth year, and her fifth set of games and her last year (she competed in Detroit and Atlanta in 2019).”
The JCC Maccabi Games, JCC Maccabi ArtsFest and JCC Maccabi Access were scheduled for Aug. 2 to Aug. 7, with thousands of athletes expected.
This is the first time the games, where Jewish athletes ages 12 to 16 compete, will not be held since they began in 1982.
“The experience of sitting in an arena at the opening ceremony with 2,500 Jewish teen athletes, knowing that you are all there to experience this unforgettable week are memories that last a lifetime and create a passion for the Maccabi Games for the rest of their lives,” Millstone said.
A pilot program for college students, JCC Maccabi Campus Games, was also scheduled for Aug. 9 to Aug. 14 at Pace University in New York City. The president of Pace is Marvin Krislov, who was president at Oberlin College in Oberlin for 10 years.
“Kids were going to live and stay in the dorms on campus instead of with host families,” Millstone said. “Initially, a Cleveland delegation was going to both.”
However, with the games at Pace scheduled close to the start of the school year, that made it difficult to attend.
Jewish Community Center Association of North America vice president Samantha Cohen wrote about the cancellations in the email to delegation heads.
“We deeply regret that circumstances beyond our control have made such a decision necessary,” she wrote. “Although it may seem that August is many months away, in balancing the interests and needs of our host communities, JCCs and delegations, it’s important that we make the decision at this time.
“We’re heartbroken for everyone involved – from the host communities and delegation heads to the parents, coaches and volunteers, but most of all for the thousands of teens who, for months, have been planning and anticipating ‘their’ JCC Maccabi Games experience.”
The games are co-sponsored by the Jewish Community Center Association of North America, Maccabi World Union, Maccabi Canada and Maccabi USA/Sports for Israel.