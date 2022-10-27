DeAnna MacKeigan and Megan Roth have joined the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company as digital content producers.
MacKeigan, 22, is a graduate of Bowling Green State University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in media production and studies, and a recording technology minor. She has worked as a podcast editor with BGSU Institute for the Study of Culture and Society and as a production assistant for WBGU-PBS in Bowling Green, and completed internships with Buckeye Broadband in Northwood, Ohio, and Ideastream Public Media in Cleveland.
Roth, 22, is a graduate of The Ohio State University in Columbus with a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology and a minor in creative writing. She previously worked with CityScene Media Group in Columbus, most recently as an editor. She will be based in Columbus, further expanding the CJPC’s presence in Central Ohio, where it publishes the bi-weekly Columbus Jewish News and columbusjewishnews.com.
“We are thrilled to welcome DeAnna and Megan to our award-winning staff,” CJPC Digital Marketing Manager Cheryl Sadler said. “Their experience and skills will enhance our current products and give us additional opportunities to grow our presence across multiple digital and social platforms.”
MacKeigan, who graduated from Elyria High School and lives in Lakewood, is a violinist and enjoys learning French.
Roth, who graduated from Orange High School in Pepper Pike and lives in Columbus, enjoys creative writing, drawing and hiking.