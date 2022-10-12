Cleveland native Oliver Zak and Columbus native Selom Agbitor of Mad Rabbit Tattoo are slated to reappear on ABC’s “Shark Tank” at 8 p.m. Oct. 14.

First appearing in 2021 and receiving $500,000 from “Shark” Mark Cuban, the Miami University graduates first launched Mad Rabbit Tattoo in 2019 in their university apartment.

The line features a balm, soothing gel and sunscreen designed specifically for tattoo aftercare, using only natural ingredients and no petroleum jelly. It also recently released a numbing cream aimed to make tattooing less painful.

To learn more about Mad Rabbit Tattoo, visit madrabbit.com.