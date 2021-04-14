Cleveland-based Manufacturing Growth and Advocacy Network has received a $624,316 grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Department of Economic Development Administration to launch a program to help manufacturing companies in Cuyahoga County survive the pandemic and thrive beyond it, according to an April 9 news release. The award is part of the CARES Act Recovery Assistance grants.
“COVID has been incredibly tough on our small manufacturers in particular. Supply chain disruptions, production shut-downs, and furloughs have taken a big toll,” Ethan Karp, president and CEO of MAGNET, said in the release. “Over the next two years, we’ll work with companies in Cuyahoga County – driving new job creation and new product launches, generating private investment, and creating financial stability.”
The R-7 program – named for the seven R’s needed to help the more than 1,800 manufacturing companies in Cuyahoga County – provides hands-on consulting to help small and medium-sized manufacturers restart their production, relaunch using new technologies, refocus on growing industries, reconnect with customers, re-skill their workers, re-shore their supply chains, and re-secure their businesses. Either in-person or remotely, MAGNET’s experts will assess each interested company and create an action plan to increase job creation, boost economic growth, and drive reshoring.
“Manufacturing is incredibly important to our community – creating one in five jobs, making up most of our exports, and indirectly supporting 50% of our economy. With so many people out of work and so many companies struggling financially, this new program is a much-needed boost for our economy and our future,” Cuyahoga County executive Armond Budish said in the release.
“There is an opportunity here not just to rebuild but to reinvent. To use innovation and cutting-edge Industry 4.0 technologies to chart a new future for our manufacturing sector. As we pick up the pieces, we can put them together differently,” Karp said in the release. “We will be on the ground helping companies capture new opportunities by using robotics, automation, artificial intelligence, and other technologies to become more competitive and bring back jobs and production from overseas. We will help companies innovate products and services. And we will help upskill workers to fill the new jobs we create.”
The R-7 program was developed in close coordination with many regional partners, including Cuyahoga County, the City of Cleveland, Fund for Our Economic Future, Greater Cleveland Partnership, Team NEO, and JobsOhio. The federal grant will be matched with $156,079 in local funds.
“There’s a long road ahead from recovery to opportunity. But this is exactly the kind of practical help that manufacturers need on the shop floor to help navigate these challenging times and build a better future for the people of Northeast Ohio,” Bethia Burke, president of Fund for Our Economic Future, said in the release. “There are more than 60,000 manufacturing jobs in Cuyahoga County and this grant can help grow that figure, making a lasting difference in our community.”
The program begins with a complimentary assessment of each business. To find out more or apply for help, visit manufacturingsuccess.org/contact.
Publisher’s note: Ethan Karp is a member of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company Board of Directors.