The U.S. Economic Development Agency has selected a Manufacturing and Growth Network-led effort as one of 60 national finalists, and the only one in Ohio, for the Build Back Better Regional Challenge grant.
The MAGNET coalition’s proposal outlines ways to fortify supply chain resilience through the growth of smart manufacturing and advanced materials and a sharp eye toward equitable outcomes.
The $500,000 phase one grant will support planning of projects across Northeast Ohio, including remote health monitoring device development, the deployment of smart sensors throughout Lake Erie’s ports and waterways, and a commercialization facility to innovate and test new smart materials.
The deadline for submission for the phase two grant is March 15, 2022.
“When we look at the assets already present in Northeast Ohio – R&D, infrastructure, natural assets, talent pools, entrepreneurship and capitalization – we simply need to put it all together to propel massive growth and we believe this grant can help us do just that,” Ethan Karp, president and CEO of MAGNET, said in the release. “This planning grant will help us prepare for the second phase of BBRC, which could mean up to $75 million in support for these projects which will boost our regional economy.”
Leah Epstein, vice president of engagement for MAGNET, explained the technologies that are being developed.
“University Hospitals is working with manufacturers to commercialize technologies that will better allow physicians and nurses to monitor patient health while the patients are at home,” Epstein wrote in a Dec. 14 email to the Cleveland Jewish News.
“Smart sensors are a type of technology that can be programmed to identify specific information quickly and report it back to a centralized data location, often used as predictive information,” Epstein wrote. “This could include detecting pressure, speed, temperature, light or many other things.”
As to smart materials, she wrote, “Smart materials are designed materials that have properties that can be changed by external stimuli such as light, temperature, or humidity. For example, this could include biodegradable packaging or medicines that absorb differently into the body based on how they are encapsulated.”
Organizations across Northeast Ohio – including Greater Akron Chamber of Commerce, Greater Cleveland Partnership, Stark Economic Development Board, Team NEO, and Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber – all collaborated on the proposal, which recommended capitalizing on the competitive advantages of the region to catalyze growth that is equitable for the entire Northeast Ohio community, according to the release.
“Smart manufacturing is both a driver and a growth opportunity for the region,” Baiju R. Shah, president and CEO of Greater Cleveland Partnership, said in the release. “We are excited that the ‘All-In’ collaborative approach, with support from more than 250 private, public, and nonprofit organizations, was recognized in this highly competitive process.”
The award will allow further planning on targeted projects led by BRITE Energy Innovators, Cleveland Water Alliance, Cuyahoga County, Jumpstart, MAGNET, Ohio Aerospace Institute, University of Akron College of Engineering and Polymer Science, University Hospitals and in coordination with diversity, equity and inclusion leads from Akron Urban League, Northeast Ohio Hispanic Center for Economic Development, and the Urban League of Greater Cleveland.
“The EDA announcement shows the power we have in Northeast Ohio when we collaborate. Exploring avenues that will improve our individual communities while lifting the region as a whole was the goal of all involved, Ray Hexamer, CEO of Stark Economic Development Board, said in the release.
With its network of nearly 10,000 manufacturers, Northeast Ohio is central to the nation’s supply chain, geographically and economically. These manufacturers produce components for every sector and industry.
“From the legacy of manufacturing to the reality of a deep ecosystem of distribution, thought leadership and advanced applications, our work with polymers seeks to drive a new wave of innovation, research and product leadership for Northeast Ohio, centered right here in Greater Akron,” Steve Millard, president and CEO of the Greater Akron Chamber, said in the release.
The Build Back Better Regional Challenge is an EDA programs aimed at building strong regional economies and supporting community-led economic development. EDA was allocated $3 billion in supplemental funding under the American Rescue Plan to assist communities in their efforts to build back better by accelerating economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and building local economies that will be resilient to future economic shocks, according to a Dec. 13 agency announcement.
Publisher’s note: Ethan Karp is a member of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company Board of Directors.