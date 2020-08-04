Nine local men completed an intensive training program to jump-start new careers in the manufacturing industry through Magnet’s Workforce Connect Manufacturing Sector Partnership, according to a news release from the consulting firm.
In January 2020, a shortage of skilled workers in the region existed. A Magnet survey found about 8,000 open manufacturing jobs in Northeast Ohio. This shortage is predicted to double, or even triple, as the industry rebounds from the pandemic.
“We’re hearing a lot these days about the unfair school-to-prison pipeline,” said President & CEO of Magnet Ethan Karp in the release. “We decided to flip that paradigm and create a prison-to-school pipeline. We know there is a lot of talent being overlooked in people who spent time in prison. Our manufacturing industry needs skilled workers and our manufacturers believe in the power of second chances. That’s why we created this program.”
More than 80 candidates applied, leading to a first class of 12 students. The four-week program launched in May in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Eighty percent of the program was moved to virtual learning, and Chromebooks and hotspots were purchased for each student.
For the hands-on training that had to be done in person, Magnet constructed a specially designed classroom with plexiglass dividers, temperature checks and sanitation practices. Despite significant challenges in this environment ranging from digital literacy to COVID-related illness and death in some families, nine graduates celebrated the completion of the training program.
Thirteen manufacturing companies have interviewed the graduates for entry level jobs in manufacturing. Magnet’s goal is to make this an ongoing program in Cuyahoga County.