A Mahoning County man who identified himself as a white nationalist pleaded guilty May 26 to using a firearm while making threats against a Jewish community center in Youngstown in 2019.
James P. Reardon, 22, of New Middletown was indicted in U.S. District Court on one count of transmitting an interstate communication threat and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence Sept. 26, 2019.
He pleaded guilty to both indictments in a plea arrangement, according to Daniel Ball, public affairs officer at the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Northern District of Ohio in Cleveland.
Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 22 before Judge Patricia Gaughan. The maximum allowable sentence is life in prison.
Reardon initially entered a plea of not guilty at Struthers Municipal Court Aug. 19 on charges of telecommunications harassment and aggravated menacing .
New Middletown police contacted the FBI on Aug. 16, 2019, after being made aware of a video posted on Instagram page by user ira_seamus. The video depicted Reardon holding an assault rifle. It began with Reardon stating “(expletive) a life.” He then held the rifle in multiple firing positions with audio of gunshots and sound effects of sirens and people screaming added into the background, according to the complaint.
The video also had a caption that stated: “ira_seamus Police identified the Youngstown Jewish Family Community shooter as local white nationalist Seamus O’Rearedon.” The video is shown to be tagged at the Jewish Community Center of Youngstown, according to the complaint.
The Gypsy Lane campus also includes the Youngstown Area Jewish Federation; Levy Gardens, an assisted-living facility; Heritage Manor, a nursing home; Akiva Academy, a Jewish day school; and Jewish Family Services.
Gaughan was prepared to allow evidence that Reardon attended the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Va., in August 2017.
The “defendant’s anti-Semitic beliefs are relevant to his state of mind and motive in creating and then sending the video,” Gaughan wrote in a Nov. 30, 2020, decision allowing evidence pertaining to the Charlottesville rally.
David Toepfer, assistant U.S. attorney in the Northern District of Ohio, was the lead prosecutor on the case.
Reardon was represented at the May 26 hearing by Ross T. Smith of Youngstown.
Smith could not be reached immediately for comment.