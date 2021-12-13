Cleveland-based MAI Capital Management, LLC has acquired Hochman Cole Investment Advisors, Inc.
Based in Deerfield, Ill., Hochman Cole provides retirement, financial planning and investment management services for high-net-worth individuals, families and business owners. The firm was founded in 2006 by Joel Hochman and Philip Cole.
Both Hochman and Cole, along with partner Michael Williams, and their entire staff will join MAI, according to a news release.
“Hochman Cole’s philosophy of client-centric advising mirrors our own approach,” Rick Buoncore, managing partner at MAI, said in a statement. “We are particularly excited to have Phil, Joel, Mike and their team join MAI and expand our presence into the Chicago area. As we continue to grow, MAI remains committed to partnering with like-minded firms, like Hochman Cole, that enhance our capabilities and share our dedication to providing quality client service.”
The acquisition closed on Dec. 3, and will increase MAI’s assets under management by over $495 million. Financial and legal terms of the deal were not disclosed.
This is MAI’s second acquisition since Galway Holdings, a financial services distribution company, completed its acquisition of MAI in September. Earlier this year, MAI announced its acquisitions of HW Financial and the wealth management division of Ownership Advisors, both based in the Greater Cleveland area, as well as the acquisitions of Naples, Fla.-based MWM Investment Consulting, Baltimore-based Geier Asset Management and, most recently, Canton-based Storey & Associates.
“As we look to our future, we remain committed to providing superior services and customized planning for our clients,” Hochman and Cole said in a statement. “Aligning with MAI will allow us to optimize these efforts and enhance our relationships with current and future clients.”
“To achieve measurable growth in today’s landscape, RIA firms must remain nimble,” John Hahn, executive chairman at Galway, said in a statement. “MAI continues to achieve its growth objectives by identifying the right professional partners who share its long-term vision and commitment to providing quality advice and service to its clients.”