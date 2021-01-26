HW Financial Advisors, a Beachwood-based financial planning firm, has entered into an acquisition agreement with MAI Capital Management, an independent registered investment adviser with corporate headquarters in downtown Cleveland that specializes in comprehensive investment and financial planning for high net worth individuals and families.
The deal, which is subject to customary closing conditions, is anticipated to close in the first quarter of 2021 with HW Financial Advisors becoming part of MAI Capital. Financial and legal terms of the deal were not disclosed. HW Financial Advisors' assets under management totaled over $700 million as of Dec. 31, 2020, according to a news release.
HW Financial Advisors was created in 1999, when Howard, Wershbale & Co., a certified public accounting and consulting firm under the leadership of Mel Howard and Harvey Wershbale, wanted to venture into financial advising with a new business.
Stephen Rudolph, current president of the financial planning firm, was brought on board, along with Stan Majkrzak, to help build the financial planning firm many Clevelanders know today. But, that was also the beginning of the shared story of the two companies.
“I worked for MAI Capital from 1996 to 1999 and only left because I had the opportunity to start this up at HW,” Rudolph told the Cleveland Jewish News Jan. 25. “We had 21 great years, but now I’m coming back. The timing couldn’t have been better than right now. When I came over to HW Financial Advisors, at that time, MAI was part of another agency. I thought I’d never have the opportunity to own part of the company, but turns out I’d end up getting to do it anyway.”
Rick Buoncore, managing partner of MAI Capital, told the CJN Jan. 25, “I told him it was like coming home, but we just redecorated a little bit. This whole thing would’ve been a little more difficult if Steve had never been part of MAI Capital. All of the characteristics we were looking for, Steve already does that without a second thought.”
Rudolph said the firm’s journey to this point has been “great,” but the acquisition couldn’t have come at a better time for both companies. He will serve as managing director at MAI Capital. All previous owners will also retain ownership status. The firm’s current relationship with HW&Co., a certified public accounting firm, will also continue with MAI Capital.
“But as we’ve gotten bigger, my role as CEO had become bigger and bigger,” Rudolph said. “What I really love is working with my clients directly, but I knew as we grew, it was only going to get worse. When we started talking to MAI Capital, we learned they have this whole human resources department and all of these people where that is their job. That takes the burden off our group and allows us to do what we love, which is taking care of clients.”
Buoncore said when he acquired MAI Capital 14 years ago, there was one thing the company did very well – taking care of clients. Over time, he continued to look for other like-minded and like-hearted firms. When he connected with HW Financial Advisors last summer, it was “like love at first sight.”
“The first question he asked was how this acquisition was going to benefit his clients,” he recalled. “What we’re trying to do on our end is get better, not necessarily just get bigger. We’re not getting bigger for bigger’s sake. It’s about making and retaining an intimate relationship with clients. And now Steve will be able to continue doing that because it is what he loves.”
Rudolph and Buoncore both said the reason the acquisition makes sense is the culture.
“We were faced with continuing to build out our company or do something like this, and when we spoke to other firms, we found it wasn’t the right cultural fit,” Rudolph said. “We were never going to put our clients in a situation where we’d do a deal we didn’t quite like. It had to be good for us and our clients. With MAI Capital, we quickly checked off both of those boxes. And nothing changed that one bit through the whole process.”
Buoncore echoed those sentiments.
“It is all about culture, and it all has to match,” he said. “And if it doesn’t life can get difficult very quickly. But that is what we like about Steve and HW Financial Advisors. That match is there. Our philosophy at MAI Capital is to take care of the client, take care of each other and get involved in the community. We saw that in HW Financial Advisors.”
MAI Capital also has offices in Columbus and Cincinnati as well Little Rock, Ark.; Irvine Calif.; Ponte Verda, Fla.; Nashua, N.H.; New York City; St. Louis and Reston, Va.
Rudolph said clients will still feel like they’re the firm’s only client. And as the firm contends with nationwide clients and issues that reach far past Greater Cleveland, he said the Jewish community will remain a priority.
“When Rick discussed community with me, I almost fell out of my chair because that is so important to us as a company,” Rudolph said. “With our mixture of Jewish and non-Jewish clients and staff, I don’t see any of our Jewish community engagement and involvement changing. Though we won’t be called HW Financial Advisors anymore, we are still our team. When clients expressed concern about not knowing MAI Capital, we explained that it is also focused on relationships that are client-advisor-centered. This might not be obvious from our clients’ perspective, but it is to us. I think it is the best of both worlds.”
Buoncore said, “We don’t want to just take over their relationships. We want to give them more time to handle them and do that with them. We have 195 employees part of MAI Capital, working in every service imaginable. That is the whole key to this. We wanted to get big enough to have that scale, but we don’t ever want to lose that intimate touch with the client. And as long as I’m breathing, that will continue to be the goal.”