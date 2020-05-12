May 12 is a day for which many people have waited. It’s the reopening of many consumer, retail and service businesses, including malls, lifestyle centers and outdoor shopping plazas – but they will most likely open with fewer patrons than normal. Most will also have reduced store hours.
Here’s a rundown of what’s opening in Northeast Ohio:
• Aurora Farms Premium Outlets, Aurora
• Avon Commons, Avon
• Beachwood Place, Beachwood
• Belden Village Mall, Canton
• Chapel Hill Mall, Cuyahoga Falls
• Crocker Park, Westlake
• Eton Chagrin Boulevard, Woodmere
• Legacy Village, Lyndhurst
• Great Lakes Mall, Mentor
• Great Northern Mall, North Olmsted
• Ohio Station Outlets, Burbank
• Pinecrest, Orange
• SouthPark Mall, Strongsville
• Summit Mall, Fairlawn
• Van Aken District, Shaker Heights
Many have been closed when since late March under an order from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
DeWine has said reopening is a “gamble,” but knows that closures and unemployment are also a problem.
According to the Ohio Department of Health, customers are recommended to wear masks in stores, but it is not required. Each store also has the right to require customers wear masks.
Stores should be enforcing social distancing, meaning there should be at least 6 feet between people. There also could be limits on the number of people allowed in stores at a time.
Employees are to be asked to take their temperature and monitor for a fever before reporting to work, and customers are asked to stay home if they feel sick.
Some stores may not be open, so it is suggested to check store websites.