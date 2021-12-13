The Milton and Tamar Maltz Family Foundation of Cleveland recently joined the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum’s Chairman’s Circle with an additional $6 million gift to the museum to name its acclaimed exhibition program.
The chairman’s circle recognizes donors who have made contributions of $10 million or more.
“No other institution brings the lessons of the Holocaust to a broader range of people in the U.S. and worldwide than the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum,” Milton Maltz said in a news release. “The museum has the unmatched ability to develop exhibitions that not only educate but inspire people from all walks of life. The lessons of the Holocaust are more relevant than ever. That’s why we wanted to ensure this program in perpetuity.”
Sara Bloomfield, the museum director who is from Shaker Heights, spoke of the impact of the museum and of the gift.
“The museum’s exhibitions are the backbone of our institution and our ability to have impact,’’ Bloomfield said in the release. “Milt and Tamar’s exceptional gift will ensure that we can continue to develop innovative exhibitions that will allow future generations to encounter, understand, and learn from this history. With antisemitism and other forms of hate on the rise, this work is not only important, but urgent.”
Milton Maltz founded Malrite Communications Group, Inc. in 1956 and served as its chairman and CEO until he sold the company in 1998. Under his direction, Malrite became one of the most successful operators of radio and television properties in the country. Milton Maltz has been using his years of entertainment experience and expertise to develop distinctive entertainment and educational projects around the country, including the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage in Beachwood and the International Spy Museum in Washington, D.C.
This gift supports the museum’s $1 billion campaign, Never Again: What You Do Matters, according to the release. The museum is making critical investments to keep Holocaust memory alive as a relevant, transformative force in the 21st century.
A federally chartered, nonpartisan educational institution, the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum serves as America’s national memorial to the victims of the Holocaust. The museum is dedicated to ensuring the permanence of Holocaust memory, understanding, and relevance and inspires leaders and individuals worldwide to confront hatred, prevent genocide, and promote human dignity.