The Maltz Museum’s 16th annual Stop the Hate Contest and Program has launched for the 2023-24 school year.
The scholarship contest awards $100,000 in support of standing up and speaking out against hate.
Students in grades six through 12 are invited to write a personal essay in 500 words or less about bias they have witnessed or experienced and share what they have done or will do in response.
The contest is open to students that live in or attend public, private or homeschool in Cuyahoga, Ashtabula, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Mahoning, Medina, Portage, Stark, Summit, Trumbull and Wayne counties through February. Essays can be submitted by an individual independent of their school’s involvement.
New this year is the opportunity to apply for one of three Stop the Hate Anti-Bias Community Grants of $5,000 each for schools in the participating 12 counties and the opportunity to write poems in addition to essays.
During a free workshop with Roots of American Music, students work with a teaching artist to pen an original song that is submitted to the contest and judged by a panel of music experts selected in partnership with the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Winning classrooms will receive anti-bias education grants for their school.
Classroom teachers can elect to have essay writing workshops through teaching artists from Lake Erie Ink that guide students through the essay writing process. Poem submissions are exclusively accessible to Lake Erie Workshop students.
Visiting the Maltz Museum in Beachwood prior to submitting an essay is encouraged, or a digital Stop the Hate tour can be accessed at learn.maltzmuseum.org.
Classrooms receive discounted rates to the museum and Cleveland Metropolitan School District schools are free with pre-registration.
For more information, visit bit.ly/3sXrXj8.