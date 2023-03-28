The Maltz Museum in Beachwood named the top 20 student finalist for the 15th annual Stop the Hate Youth Speak Out awards and top ten class finalists for the Stop the Hate Youth Sing Out awards, according to a March 28 news release.
In 2023, 3,000 Northeast Ohio students participated in the Stop the Hate contest by writing and submitting individual essays or group songs for the chance to win prizes for themselves and their schools.
Every student participant will receive a congratulatory Upstander Certificate and participating schools will share an award, while prizes and scholarships ranging from $100 to $20,000 will be awarded to essay finalists in sixth through 12th grade. Through the generosity of a donor, the contest annually awards a grand total of $100,000 to Northeast Ohio middle and high school students, teachers and schools who are standing up to bias and discrimination through the essays and songs, the release stated.
The winners and two Stop the Hate Teachers of the Year will be named at 7 p.m. April 19 during a virtual Zoom ceremony that is free and open to the public. To register, visit maltzmuseum.org.
Stop the Hate Youth Speak Out Finalists
• 11th and 12th graders competing for scholarships in the amount of $20,000 grand prize, $10,000 first runner-up, $5,000 second runner-up and $1,000 honorable mentions:
Diya Chaterpal, Grade 11, Rhodes College and Career Academy
Carmen Cicerini, Grade 12, Hawken School
Avelyn Cleary, Grade 11, Lakewood High School
Simone Davis, Grade 11, Solon High School
Naomi Glass, Grade 12, Green High School
Gabryella Glenn, Grade 11, Rhodes College and Career Academy
Misa Huls, Grade 12, Avon Lake High School
Gianna Miller, Grade 12, Rocky River High School
Myla Miller, Grade 12, Berea-Midpark High School
Aditi Sanghavi, Grade 12, Aurora High School
• Sixth through 10th graders competing for cash prizes of $400 and $100 6th grade:
6th grade
Grace Claassen, Hudson Middle
Stella Sipos, Hudson Middle
7th grade
Olivia Piazza, Learwood Middle
Tia Tian, Hathaway Brown
8th grade
Ritika Iyer, Beachwood Middle School
Annaya Jain, Beachwood Middle School
9th grade
Katie Smith, Firelands High School
Isabella Swol, Hawken School
10th grade
Ezra Ellenbogen, Shaker Heights High School
Kyle Carroll, Hudson High School
• Stop the Hate Youth Sing Out Finalists
High school finalists competing for anti-bias grants for their schools:
“Be the Difference” by Barthelma Adams’ 6th Period Class, Max S. Hayes High School. Teaching Artist: Esther Fitz
“Defend Ourselves” by Kim Huckaby’s 1st Period Class, Max S. Hayes High School. Teaching Artist: Josee McGee
“Life is Full of Color” by Cassie Lundgard’s 1st Period Class, Midview High School. Teaching Artist: Ray Flanagan
“The Right Way Is My Way” by Kim Huckaby’s 5th Period Class, Max S. Hayes High School. Teaching Artist: Sam Hooper
“Where Does the Fault Lie?” by Kari Beery’s 6th Period Class, Mayfield High School. Teaching Artist: Taylor Lamborn
Middle School Finalists Competing for Anti-bias Grants for their Schools
“A Smile on Your Face” by Lisa Blasko’s 7th Grade Class, Harding Middle School. Teaching Artist: Charlie Mosbrook
“Harmony” by Mary Matisak’s 5th Period, 3rd Quarter Class, Milkovich Middle School. Teaching Artist: Esther Fitz
“Judge Not” (rap) by Sharae Durrah’s 5th & 7th Period Class, Monticello Middle School. Teaching Artist: Charlie Mosbrook
“Respect is a Two Way Street” by Tamara Blair’s 7th Grade, 1st Period, Newton D Baker School of Arts. Teaching Artist: Bethany Svoboda
“Take a Break” (rap) by Sharae Durrah’s 3rd & 4th Period Class, Monticello Middle School. Teaching Artist: Charlie Mosbrook