About 500 people took advantage of the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage’s Presidents Day celebration featuring all-day, free events with crafts, exhibition tours and historical speech screenings Feb. 17 at the museum in Beachwood.
Matt Rodo and his daughter, Cecily, 4, of Beachwood, take a break from crafting to smile for a photo.
Dwight D. Eisenhower reads what he saw at the Ohrdruf concentration camp on April 15, 1945: “The things I saw beggar description... The visual evidence and the verbal testimony of starvation, cruelty and bestiality were so overpowering... I made the visit deliberately, in order to be in a position to give first-hand evidence of these things if ever, in the future, there develops a tendency to charge these allegations merely to propaganda.”
Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage’s Presidents Day celebration
CJN Photo / McKenna Corson
Theodore Roosevelt shows off a teddy bear, the stuffed animal named after him to children touring the musuem’s live presidents interactive demonstration.
CJN Photo / McKenna Corson
Museum attendees take in Abraham Lincoln’s speech.
CJN Photo / McKenna Corson
Avi Alpern stops to talk to Abraham Lincoln, whom he tells they share the same name.
CJN Photo / McKenna Corson
Avi Alpern, 8, of Pittsburgh, listens to Franklin D. Roosevelt and Eleanor Roosevelt while visiting the museum with his little sister, mom and grandpa, who lives in the Cleveland area.
CJN Photo / McKenna Corson
CJN Photo / McKenna Corson
For one hour, the museum brought back to life former presidents like George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt and Franklin D. Roosevelt a part of its “Meet the Presidents” segment where presidents talked about their lives with unexpected Jewish influences or aspects.
The segment also included female political figures Eleanor Roosevelt and Emma Lazarus. Attendees then had the opportunity to take photos with the presidents.