Sammy and Sydney Horowitz

Twins Sammy and Sydney Horowitz, 6, of Lyndhurst, show off the signs they created during the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage’s Presidents Day celebration Feb. 17.

 CJN Photo / McKenna Corson

About 500 people took advantage of the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage’s Presidents Day celebration featuring all-day, free events with crafts, exhibition tours and historical speech screenings Feb. 17 at the museum in Beachwood.

Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage’s Presidents Day celebration

For one hour, the museum brought back to life former presidents like George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt and Franklin D. Roosevelt a part of its “Meet the Presidents” segment where presidents talked about their lives with unexpected Jewish influences or aspects.

The segment also included female political figures Eleanor Roosevelt and Emma Lazarus. Attendees then had the opportunity to take photos with the presidents.

