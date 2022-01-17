The Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage is closed today due to inclement weather.
A previously scheduled free day at the museum in celebration of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Jan. 17, has been canceled. Any visitors who registered to visit the museum on MLK Day will receive complimentary tickets to come to any open day this month or to take a tour of the special exhibition, “Stories of Survival,” available on the first and third Tuesdays of the month at 2 p.m. To receive those tickets, contract Sjobor Hammer at shammer@mmjh.org.
The museum’s online programs in celebration of MLK Day will occur as scheduled. Online programming includes:
• From 1 to 2 p.m., a Stop the Hate essay writing workshop will be hosted for teenagers online. During the workshop, Lake Erie Ink will provide insight on crafting a personal essay that tells a powerful story. Learn tips and tricks for essay writing to apply to the museum’s annual Stop the Hate contest that awards $100,000 scholarships and prizes to Northeast Ohio students. The event will be held on Zoom for sixth through 12th graders. To register, visit bit.ly/3ebP2UD.
• From 3 to 4:30 p.m., “The Black Museum Movement in America: A Discussion with Dr. Khalid el-Hakim” will be held online. Kevin S. Adelstein, publisher and CEO of the Cleveland Jewish News, will moderate the discussion. They will discuss how artifacts are used to understand the history of race and racism in America. The presentation will examine the significance of Black museums in America and the power of artifacts to tell stories about race and racism. Registrants are encouraged to bring questions ready for el-Hakim. To register, for the Zoom link, visit bit.ly/3EcdRdK.
The Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage is in Beachwood.