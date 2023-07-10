The Ohio Holocaust and Genocide Memorial and Education Commission awarded $100,000 in grants to support Holocaust and genocide education throughout the state, according to a July 5 news release.
The inaugural grant program was administered by the commission in partnership with Ohio Humanities, a nonprofit organization that shares stories to spark conversations and inspire ideas, the release stated.
“The Commission received applications from a wide array of institutions across Ohio, all of which seek to elevate Holocaust and genocide education in our schools and public spaces,” Andreas Brookover, the commission’s executive director, said in the release. “We are proud to commit grant funding to so many important projects.”
Eligible grant applicants were not-for-profit, educational or government organizations in Ohio, which provided matching funds for all project proposals, the release stated.
The 2023 grant recipients included:
• Maltz Museum in Beachwood, for exhibition support of “The Girl in the Diary: Searching for Rywka from the Lodz Ghetto” to be featured from October 2023 through March 2024.
• Augusta Chiwy Foundation in Westerville, for research at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum for use in the filming of Holocaust liberation documentary, A Train Near Magdeburg.
• Mayfield High School for the development of a cross-curricular 10th-grade unit on genocide.
• The Ohio State University in Columbus, for the development of a college-level course on genocide with a service-learning component.
• Youngstown Area Jewish Federation for support of a Holocaust speaker series and multimedia contest for grades seven to 12 in Mahoning County schools.
• Muskingum University in New Concord, for the support for Holocaust public programs and the development of a teacher institute for Holocaust education.
• Holocaust and Genocide Education Network of Ohio for the support of an educator workshop on the Armenian genocide and transitional justice.
• Jewish Community Center of Greater Columbus for the support of Holocaust education initiatives including a staged production of “The Diary of Anne Frank,” a speaker series and Yom Hashoah commemoration event.
• Kol Israel Foundation in Beachwood for the research, design and printing of educational text panels for the Face to Face Holocaust education program.
• Decorative Arts Center of Ohio in Lancaster, for exhibition support of “From Struggle to Strength: The Inspiring Journeys of Ohio’s Refugee Community” to be featured from January through April 2024.
• Congregation Beth Tikvah in Worthington for the support of an educator seminar provided by Echoes & Reflection for Holocaust education and the Anahata Music Project on Holocaust remembrance.
• JewishAkron for support of the Akron-Summit Council on Holocaust and Genocide Education’s Arts and Writing Contest.
• Wooster High School for field trip support to visit the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum.
• Nancy and David Wolf Holocaust and Humanity Center in Cincinnati for support of programs for professional development in Holocaust education and curriculum development through the Teachers Advisory Committee.
• Jewish Federation of Greater Toledo for the support of the “What You Do Matters” program for law enforcement and civic leaders provided by the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum.
• Magnificat High School in Rocky River, for Holocaust survivor presentations and field trip support to visit to the Maltz Museum exhibition “The Girl in the Diary.”
For more information about future grant program guidelines, visit holocaust.ohio.gov.
For more information on grant funding for other humanities projects, visit ohiohumanities.org.