The Maltz Museum will open a new exhibit on the life of civil rights activist the Rev. Otis Moss Jr. in the form of an interactive conversational biography and is looking for beta testers for it, according to a news release. An artificial intelligence version of Moss will answer questions in real time.
The beta test is underway to make the technology the most effective, the release stated. Audiences are needed to ask 150 questions a week. The beta test will be underway throughb Oct. 22 and testers can visit the exhibit at no cost.
To sign up, call 216-593-0575 or visit maltzmuseum.org/moss.