The Maltz Museum was one of 149 arts and cultural nonprofits to win awards totaling $1.65 million from Cuyahoga Arts & Culture provided by Cuyahoga County for continued relief from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a Sept. 14 news release. Maltz Museum received $27,620.
Earlier this year, Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish and Cleveland City Council president Pernel Jones, Jr. announced $3.3 million in funding made possible by the American Rescue Plan Act to Cuyahoga Arts & Culture and Assembly for the Arts to help bolster the creative economy, a sector hit hard by the ongoing pandemic.
Jill M. Paulsen, Cuyahoga Arts & Culture executive director, said the funding is critical and comes at a time when many groups continue to grapple with revenue loss and reduced audience capacities.
“We are grateful to the county executive and county council for their continued support of our full creative economy,” Paulsen said in a news release. “The nonprofits CAC supports continue to work hard to provide safe and meaningful arts and cultural experiences for residents. We know this relief funding will help groups bring their work to life in communities across the county.”
The flexible funds recognize the ongoing impact of the pandemic on the creative economy and range from $2,000 to $75,000 based on organizations’ size or previous CAC grant award.
Together, CAC and Assembly for the Arts have secured $7.8 million in recovery funding for the creative economy through American Rescue Plan Act and Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funds provided by Cuyahoga County since 2020.
For-profit creative businesses and artists can apply by Sept. 30 to receive relief funding from Assembly for the Arts. For more information, visit cacgrants.org.