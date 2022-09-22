The Maltz Museum in Beachwood has received a $2 million gift from board member Lois Goodman, naming its special exhibition gallery the Henry and Lois Goodman Gallery, according to a Sept. 22 news release from the museum.
“The generosity of Lois Goodman, and her husband Henry of blessed memory, enables us to keep doing what we do best,” David Schafer, managing director of the Maltz Museum, said in the release. “We seek out and produce special exhibitions that help audiences better understand themselves and the diverse people with whom we all share the world.”
According to the release, the gift is a “foundational investment,” and will fund a growing need for Jewish cultural awareness and anti-bias education in the launch of LIFE & LEGACY, an initiative of the Harold Grinspoon Foundation and the Jewish Federation of Cleveland.
“This gift is exemplary of the incredible response from our community within the first year of the LIFE & LEGACY initiative,” Erika B. Rudin-Luria, president of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, said in the release. “Lois and Henry z”l Goodman’s legacy is well established in Jewish Cleveland, and this new commitment further solidifies the impact their leadership and enduring generosity will have on ensuring a vibrant future for our community. We are grateful for their support for the Maltz Museum, which plays a critical role in developing a deeper awareness of Jewish history and culture while bringing us all together to build tolerance and understanding as we forge our shared future.”
Of her gift, Goodman said in the release it is a “way of supporting the work of the Maltz Museum, which is a reflection of the values held by me and my husband.”
Henry Goodman died Feb. 23, 2019, and was heavily involved in the community with organizations like the United Way of Greater Cleveland, the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, Mt. Sinai Health Foundation, Cleveland State University, the Greater Cleveland Urban Poverty Commission, the Cleveland Community Building Initiative, Mt. Sinai Medical Center, the Cleveland Foundation, the Council of Jewish Federations, Hillel of Northeast Ohio, the Musical Arts Association, the Greater Cleveland Growth Association and National City Bank, according to the release.
“I am grateful to be able to leave a legacy that will support arts and culture for Cleveland’s Jewish community, as well as all of Northeast Ohio,” Goodman said in the release.
In the past, the newly named Henry and Lois Goodman Gallery had hosted special exhibitions like “Violins of Hope”; “Operation Finale: The Capture & Trial of Adolf Eichmann”; and “RBG: The Life and Times of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.”
From Oct. 26 through April 2, 2023, the gallery will house “This Light of Ours: Activist Photographers of the Civil Rights Movement”.
To learn more about the Maltz Museum, which was established by Milton and Tamar Maltz in 2005, visit maltzmusem.org.
The Maltz Museum is at 2929 Richmond Road.