The Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage is closed and the 12th annual Stop the Hate Awards ceremony scheduled to take place April 2 at Severance Hall in Cleveland has been postponed.
David Schafer, managing director of the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage in Beachwood, wrote a message March 16 announcing both decisions.
"The health and safety of our staff and visitors is our first priority," Schafer wrote. "As part of the international effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage will be closed starting Tuesday, March 17 with plans of reopening to the public on Tuesday, April 7."
Regarding the Stop the Hate ceremony, "After great debate and discussion, the difficult decision has been made to postpone the Stop the Hate Award Ceremony until later in the academic year," Dahlia Fisher, director of external relations. stated in a subsequent March 16 email. "We will keep you updated with the most current information as it develops. Thank you for your patience as we navigate next steps. We look forward to connecting with you soon."
The Museum Store will be open by appointment, he wrote. Administrative staff is working remotely and can be reached via email through its website.