The Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage has announced its 2021 cohort of Northeast Ohio students and schools competing as finalists in its 13th annual Stop the Hate Youth Speak Out & Youth Sing Out Contest, where middle and high school students use individual essays and classroom songs to stand up and speak out against bias and bigotry.
For the essay portion of the contest, more than 1,500 individual student-entered essays were considered and 20 finalists were selected. Finalists are divided into two categories, 6th to 10th grade, and 11th and 12th grade. The juniors and seniors are competing for a grand prize of a $20,000 college scholarship. The grand prize winner’s high school will receive a $50,000 anti-bias education grant to support future programming. A panel of community leaders across different industries scored the essays to choose the finalists.
The finalists are:
11th and 12th grade category
- Lillie Alsheikhtaha, Grade 12, Brush High School
- Madaleine Carter, Grade 11, Beaumont School
- Jessica Chang, Grade 12, Hathaway Brown School
- Lauren Clar, Grade 12, Beachwood High School
- Lillian Irizarry, Grade 11, Beaumont School
- AJ Shorts, Grade 12, Brush High School
- Kynnedy Smith, Grade 12, Hawken School
- Thomas Smyers, Grade 12, Shaker Heights High School
- Khadija Top, Grade 12, Beaumont School
- Bowen Zhang, Grade 11, Beachwood High School
Grade 6
- Calayla Holmes, Homeschooled
- Hayden Lipinski, Hudson Middle School
Grade 7
- Anthony Fritzgerald Jr., Saint Paschal Baylon School
- Anshul Sharma, Ballard Brady Middle School
Grade 8
- Shreya Chellu, Beachwood Middle School
- Sharbel Harb, Brecksville-Broadview Heights Middle School
Grade 9
- Margaret Anne Hustak, Holy Name High School
- Rafaela Nurieva, Mayfield High School
Grade 10
- Annel Hodges, Cleveland Central Catholic High School
- Elizabeth Huang, Shaker Heights High School
For the singing competition, more than 700 students from 35 classrooms wrote original songs to be entered. A panel of musical experts judged the song lyrics to determine the finalists. Songs can be heard at bit.ly/3vdbDH1.
The finalists are:
Middle school finalists
- “Stand Up and Talk About It,” written by Andrea Soncina’s Grade 7 Class, Harding Middle School, performed by Ray Flanagan
- “Stand Up, Work Together, Cheer Up,” written by Andrea Soncina’s Grade 8 Class, Garfield Middle School, performed by Sam Hooper
- “The Flames of Hate,” written by Andrea Soncina’s Grade 7 Class, Garfield Middle School, performed by Sam Hooper
- “What Kind of Future?,” written by Tamara Blair’s Grade 8 Class, Newton D. Baker School of Arts, performed by Ray Flanagan
- “When You See Us,” written by Renee Ritter’s Grade 7 Class, Luis Munoz Marin School, performed by Kyle Kidd
High school finalists
- “Daybreak,” written by Kari Beery’s 8th Period Class, Mayfield High School, performed by Bethany Svoboda
- “Down the Line,” written by Dr. Donna Feldman’s 3rd Period Class, Cleveland Heights High School, performed by Charlie Mosbrook
- “Fight On and See,” written by Laverne McLain’s 2nd Period Class, Max S. Hayes High School, performed by Kyle Kidd
- “Love Wins,” written by Lawton & Lundgard’s 6th Period Class, Midview High School, performed by Brent Kirby
- “Our Pain,” written by Laverne McLain’s 4th Period Class, Max S. Hayes High School, performed by Charlie Mosbrook
- “Peace Amor,” written by Keri Waring’s Class, International Newcomers Academy, performed by Charlie Mosbrook
To recognize educators who are Stop the Hate advocates and allies for their students and in the classroom, the Maltz Museum has introduced a new award this year. Two educators will be named “Stop the Hate Educator of the Year” and receive $1,000 cash prize.
An announcement of all Stop the Hate winners will occur in mid-May on the Maltz Museum’s website, where all entries can be read or listened to.
To be notified when winners are announced, register online at maltzmuseum.org
The Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage is at 2929 Richmond Road in Beachwood.