Shabbat ritual objects will be showcased at the Maltz Museum at 2929 Richmond Road in Beachwood at 11:30 a.m. July 7.
Sean Martin, associate curator of Jewish history at Western Reserve Historical Society in Cleveland, will share his knowledge about where Shabbat ritual objects came from and how they are made. Attendees can bring in an object that holds meaning to them to share with the group.
This event is free with museum admission and requires registration.
For more information, visit maltzmuseum.org.