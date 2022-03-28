The Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage’s Stop the Hate Youth Speak Out & Youth Sing Out competition has announced its top 25 contestants ahead of its awards ceremony April 13.
Now in its 14th year, the program started by the Beachwood museum will award $100,000 to Northeast Ohio middle and high school students, teachers and schools that speak out against bias and discrimination through individual essays and group songs, according to a news release. The competition’s awards ceremony will be at 7 p.m. April 13 on Zoom.
As of 2022, the total amount of scholarships, prizes and anti-bias education grants awarded through the contest will be $1.4 million. Approximately 45,000 students have participated across 12 counties since its inception. Using object-based learning, students learn what it means to be a bystander, upstander or perpetrator during global events like the Holocaust and national events like the civil rights movement. Reflecting on this history, students are asked to reflect on discrimination they experience or witness today. Students respond to the question of what role they play in changing in their community, the release said.
In the 11th and 12th grade category, finalists are: Moira Ackerman (12th) of Hudson High School; Raychelle Davis (12th) of Hudson High School; Lizzy Huang (11th) of Shaker Heights High School; Jacqueline Hudak (11th) of Lakewood High School; Tiba Jraik (12th) Rhodes College and Career Academy; Sanjana Katiyar (11th) of Strongsville High School; Samah Khan (11th) of Beachwood High School; Maraja Moss (12th) of Jackson High School; Jenan Qaraqish (12th) of Hudson High School; and Mykenna Roy (12th). The grand prize for the category is $20,000; $10,000 for first runner up; $5,000 for second runner up; and $1,000 for honorable mentions.
In the 6th through 10th grade category, finalists are: Juliet Richard (6th) of Hudson Middle School; Mattia Sturman (6th) of Rocky River Middle School; Aanchal Nassar (7th) of Hathaway Brown School; Jocelyn Sesnowitz (7th) of the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School; Ida Chang (8th) of Beachwood Middle School; Chelsea Gipson (8th) of Monticello Middle School; Anah Khan (9th) Beachwood High School; Michael McNally (9th) of Mayfield High School; Asia Howard (10th) of Twinsburg High School; and Benjamin Ralph (10th) of Walsh Jesuit High School. Prizes for this category are $400 and $100.
For the Youth Sing Out high school category, competitors are: “Brown Child” by Laverne McLain’s seventh-period class, Max S. Hayes High School; “Skittles” by Sarah Hodge’s civics 2.0 class, Glenville High School; “Speak Out” by Nicole Majercak’s first-period class, Beachwood High School; “Step For Ours” by Antoinette Brown’s eighth-period class, Shaw High School; and “Tragedies and Memories” by Nicole Majercak’s 10th-period class, Beachwood High School.
For the Youth Sing Out middle school category, competitors are: “Avenue” by Sheila Chamberlin’s seventh- and eighth-grade classes, Clark Elementary School; “Gen Z” by Karen Fugate’s third-period class, Luis Muñoz Marin School; “Revenge Is Not the Way” Mollie Lockwood’s sixth-grade class, Clark Elementary School; “Set Me Free” by Stephanie Terranova’s seventh- and eighth-grade classes, Clark Elementary School; and “Tell Me (My Life Matters)” by Lisa Blasko’s seventh-grade class, Garfield Middle School.
The Youth Sing Out awards are anti-bias grants for the schools.
Each of the over 2,000 contest participants will receive a congratulatory upstander certificate for their participation in the contest. Participating schools also share an award, and two Stop the Hate teachers of the year will be named, the release said.
The virtual event is free and open to the public, but registration is required.
To learn more about the contest, visit maltzmuseum.org.