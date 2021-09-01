The Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage’s 14th annual Stop the Hate program will launch at 7 p.m. Sept. 13.
The theme for this year is courage, inspired by Cambodian-born American human-rights activist, author and Cleveland resident Loung Ung, who said, “Courage is when you dare to be yourself, in whatever ways you want to be – to not be afraid, to just do it.”
A virtual information session will be held on Zoom. Representatives from the Maltz Museum and its partners, Lake Erie Ink and Roots of American Music will let people know how to participate in Stop the Hate as a school or student. They will hear from 2021 Stop the Hate Educator of the Year Kari Beery of Mayfield schools, plus contest finalists about Stop the Hate tours, workshops and contests. A question-and-answer session will follow. To register for the info session or to learn more about Stop the Hate, visit maltzmuseum.org.
The contest, which annually awards $100,000 to sixth- to 12th-grade students and schools in Northeast Ohio, has expanded to include free online museum tours and classroom workshops.
Schools that participate in free classroom workshops will:
• Take a Stop the Hate tour (online or in the museum)
• Have the chance to meet with a Holocaust survivor
• Work with a teaching artist to reflect on bias in history and share their own experiences
• Participate in personal essay writing workshops with Lake Erie Ink leads (students can win money)
• Participate as Roots of American Music leads group song writing workshops (schools can win money)
• Receive anti-bias education grants to be used the following year
• Get a 2021 Stop the Hate School of the Year plaque