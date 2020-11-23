The Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage in Beachwood temporarily closed as of Nov. 20 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A re-opening date hasn’t been determined and will be based on safety guidelines issued by Cuyahoga County, the State of Ohio and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to a news release.
“While the museum’s physical building is closed, our work will not stop. Staff will continue to work remotely. A robust selection of online programs are being offered, in partnership with local and national institutions,” according to the release.
A list of current program offerings is available at maltzmuseum.org.
The museum will continue to offer its digital Stop the Hate tour and free classroom workshops for Northeast Ohio students and schools as part of our Stop the Hate anti-bias education initiative. The annual essay contest is open and accepting entries.
Stop the Hate items are available in museum store, along with Judaica and artisan gifts for the holidays. To make a personal shopping appointment, email wbane@mmjh.org.