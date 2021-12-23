The Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage will be free and open to the public Jan. 17, 2022, for its “Hear Our Voices: Annual MLK Day Celebration” at 2929 Richmond Road in Beachwood, in addition to virtual opportunities.
The museum will honor King with an all-day celebration with free admission, virtual family activities and an online program featuring special guest Khalid el-Hakim, founder of the Black History 101 Mobile Museum. All activities are also free, but advanced registration is required at maltzmuseum.org/MLK. Admission to the museum is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with timed ticketing.
Other activities include:
• From 11 a.m. to noon, there will be an interactive online family event called “A Dream That Moves Us,” featuring an interactive reading of “Who Was Martin Luther King, Jr.?” by Lisbeth Kaiser and illustrated by Stanley Chow will be performed by Playhouse Square. Karamu House will then perform King’s “I Have A Dream” speech, set to music and dance. Throughout the program, attendees will explore what it means to follow your dreams and make an impact on your community and the world. The program is recommended for grades pre-kindergarten through fifth grade. Free to attend. To register, visit bit.ly/3EgiTG3.
• From 1 to 2 p.m., a Stop the Hate essay writing workshop will be hosted for teens online. During the workshop, Lake Erie Ink will provide insight on crafting a personal essay that tells a powerful story. Learn tips and tricks for essay writing to apply to the museum’s annual Stop the Hate contest that awards $100,000 scholarships and prizes to Northeast Ohio students. The event will be held on Zoom for sixth through 12th graders. To register, visit bit.ly/3ebP2UD.
• From 3 to 4:30 p.m., “The Black Museum Movement in America: A Discussion with Dr. Khalid el-Hakim” will be held online. He will discuss how artifacts are used to understand the history of race and racism in America. The presentation will examine the significance of Black museums in America and the power of artifacts to tell stories about race and racism. Registrants are encouraged to bring questions ready for el-Hakim. To register, visit bit.ly/3EcdRdK.
The free day is sponsored by the Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s community relations committee, with additional support from community partners – ADL Cleveland, The Black History 101 Mobile Museum, Classrooms Without Borders, Karamu House, Lake Erie Ink, Playhouse Square, Roots of American Music and Siegel Lifelong Learning Program at Case Western Reserve University.
The Cleveland Jewish News is the media sponsor of the event.