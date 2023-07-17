Holocaust survivor the late Stanley Bernath’s interactive biography will be having a discussion with civil rights leader the Rev. Dr. Otis Moss Jr. Sundays at 2 p.m. at the Maltz Museum at 2929 Richmond Road in Beachwood.
Bernath’s interactive hologram will be discussing his experience during World War II alongside Moss Jr., a local Cleveland civil rights activist. The audience is welcome to ask questions to better understand his journey. Bernath died in 2019.
This event is included with museum admission. For more information on the event and admission prices, visit maltzmuseum.org.