The Maltz Museum will celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day with free programming on Jan. 16.
From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., the museum will offer free admission, with opportunities to tour its core collections and current special exhibition, “This Light of Ours: Activist Photographers of the Civil Rights Movement,” plus several hands-on activities appropriate for all ages.
From 1 to 2:30 p.m., the Rev. Dr. Otis Moss III will speak about his new book, “Dancing in Darkness: Spiritual Lessons for Thriving in Turbulent Times,” a guide to practical, political and spiritual challenges of the modern age. The book is based on the teachings of Martin Luther King, Jr. A book signing will follow the talk.
Other programming includes a 11 a.m. virtual workshop with Lake Erie Ink. Attendees will learn how to craft personal essays that tell powerful stories, similar to the Maltz Museum’s annual “Stop the Hate” essay contest. Yearly, the contest awards $100,000 in scholarships and prizes for students in grades 6 to 12.
Also at 11 a.m., noon, 3 and 4 p.m., attendees can speak with the interactive biography of Cleveland civil rights leader and pastor emeritus of Olivet Baptist Church, the Rev. Otis Moss Jr. Through A.I. technology, the exhibit is able to answer questions in real time, mimicking a conversation between the exhibit and attendees.
The day of events is sponsored by the Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s community relations committee.
To register, visit maltzmuseum.org or call 216-593-0575.
The museum is at 2929 Richmond Road in Beachwood.