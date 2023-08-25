The Maltz Museum in Beachwood will launch its 16th annual Stop the Hate competition with a virtual kickoff event at 7 p.m. Sept. 6.
The Stop the Hate program and contest provides a platform for Northeast Ohio middle and high school students to share their stories of courage and compassion, with the chance to win $100,000 in scholarships for themselves, awards for teachers and anti-bias education grants for school, according to a newsletter from the museum.
This year, schools can apply for one of three available Stop the Hate Anti Bias Community Grants of $5,000.
At the kickoff event, attendees will hear last year’s top 20 essay contest finalists and from a Teacher of the Year sharing how participation in the program has improved classrooms. They will also learn how to schedule a Stop the Hate Museum Tour in-person or online; how to participate in free essay and song writing workshops led by teaching artists from Lake Erie Ink and Roots of American Music; how to win $100,000 in scholarships, prizes and anti-bias education grants for students and schools; access the do-it-yourself Stop the Hate digital tour and other resources on the website; and about more educational opportunities.
Attendees will also earn a Stop the Hate participant certificate for college or job applications, and have an opportunity to have any questions answered.
For those who cannot attend the live event or would like to watch it on their own time, it will be recorded and sent to those who register for the program. To register, visit bit.ly/44nWdRd.