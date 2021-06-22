The Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage in Beachwood will host a special event commemorating the 150th anniversary of the creation of the Ku Klux Klan Act, also known as the Civil Rights Act of 1871.
At 3 p.m. June 27, the free, virtual event featuring Avery Friedman, a civil rights attorney and CNN commentator, will be held. He will discuss how even though 150 years have passed since its creation, acts of racism, antisemitism and xenophobia still happen everyday. Friedman will discuss how hate groups like the KKK rose to power, what role they play in modern American culture and how the law is used to protect victims of hate.
Additionally, Leon Bibb, news anchor for WKYC, will have a one-on-one interview on the state of hate, with special remarks from Marcia Fudge, the 18th U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development.
The Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage is presenting this program in partnership with ACLU of Ohio, Anti-Defamation League Cleveland, the Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association, Cleveland-Marshall College of Law – Cleveland State University, CSU’s College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences, Facing History and Ourselves, Fair Housing Center for Rights & Research, NAACP’s Cleveland branch, Ohio Council on Holocaust and Genocide Education, The Nancy and David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Center, SCLC Cleveland Chapter and U.S,. Department of HUD.
To register for the event, which will be held on Zoom, call 216-593-0575 or visit maltzmuseum.org.
The Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage is at 2929 Richmond Road.
The Cleveland Jewish News is a sponsor of this event.