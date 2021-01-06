The Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage in Beachwood will re-open to the public on Jan. 18 in conjunction with its free all-day event, “Hear Our Voices: Annual MLK Day Celebration.”
The museum has been temporarily closed since Nov. 20 due to the spike in COVID-19 cases in Cuyahoga County and beyond.
The museum will honor the legacy of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. with a celebration that includes free museum admission, virtual family activities and an online program featuring guest David Pilgrim, founder and curator of the Jim Crow Museum of Racist Memorabilia at Ferris State University in Big Rapids, Mich., according to a news release.
All activities are free with advance registration at maltzmuseum.org to reserve tickets. Pre-registration up to 30 minutes before the start of online programs is also required to access them.
The schedule of the day’s activities are as follows:
• Visit the Maltz Museum in person (10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with timed tickets only): Tour the Maltz Museum’s core collections. Discover the Jewish-American immigrant experience in “An American Story” and explore Judaica and ritual objects in The Temple-Tifereth Israel Gallery. Limited timed tickets available.
• Stop the Hate Essay Writing Workshop (online, 11 a.m. to noon): Each year the Maltz Museum awards $100,000 in scholarships and prizes to Northeast Ohio student upstanders as part of its annual Stop the Hate contest. During this workshop designed for sixth through 12th graders, Lake Erie Ink will provide insight on how to craft a personal essay that tells a powerful story. They will learn tips and tricks for essay writing to give students an edge in the competition and for college applications.
• “March Toward Freedom,” an interactive family event (online, 1 to 2 p.m.): Punch McHamm of BravoNation will read from the book “As Good as Anybody” by Richard Michelson and illustrated by Raul Colon, about the friendship between King and Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel. An interactive Q&A with Zelma Brown of SAFY follows. Then, get moving with an improv-style theater activity by Talespinner Children’s Theater, exploring what it means to embody leadership characteristics. The program is for all ages and backgrounds.
• “Race, Racism and the Jim Crow Museum” – a discussion with David Pilgrim (online from 3 to 4:30 p.m.): Housed inside Ferris State University is The Jim Crow Museum of Racist Memorabilia, which uses racist objects of intolerance to teach tolerance and promote social justice, examining the historical patterns of race relations and the origins and consequences of racist depictions. Registrants can take a free virtual tour of the Jim Crow Museum before the lecture and bring questions for Pilgrim via Zoom. Pilgrim is an applied sociologist with doctorate from The Ohio State University in Columbus.