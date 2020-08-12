The Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage in Beachwood will reopen to the public Aug. 23 after opening to members exclusively from Aug. 16 through Aug. 18.
“We are living through a remarkable time in our history,” David Schafer, managing director of the Maltz Museum, said in a news release. “We are proud to open our doors once again and welcome back visitors into our physical space. Our safety protocols are in place and we are confident that visitors will feel comfortable with the limitations we’ve put on attendance to honor the six feet distancing guidelines. But, if anyone is wary, we’ve got great things happening online, too.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention protocols including a mask requirement, temperature check and health screening questions, as well as 6 feet of social distance while in the building are obligatory for all who enter.
The museum has offered free online programs since shuttering in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It plans to continue offering free online programs and introduce digital tours and virtual Stop the Hate classroom workshops.
Tickets can be reserved by calling 216-593-0575 or visiting maltzmuseum.org. Members are free. Tickets are $10 for those 12 and up; $5 for ages 5 to 11; and free for those under 4.
The museum, which is at 2929 Richmond Road, will be open Sundays, Mondays and Tuesdays with advance-purchase, timed-ticket reservation only.