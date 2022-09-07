The Maltz Museum has unveiled a new logo and branding as a way to refresh and refocus the way it serves Northeast Ohio.
Founded in October 2005 by Milton and Tamar Maltz, the rebranding comes at a perfect time for the nonprofit museum at 2929 Richmond Road in Beachwood, according to managing director David Schafer. Previously called the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage, the institution will now be referred to as the Maltz Museum and will be accompanied by a new logo featuring a dove as a symbol of peace and healing, and a rainbow that reflects all aspects of humanity.
“We opened with a simple message – to build bridges of tolerance and understanding by sharing Jewish heritage through the lens of the American experience,” Schafer told the Cleveland Jewish News. “After 15 years, we had data that we could mine to understand how the community was relying on us as a resource. With that information, we knew that 8% of schools were visiting for Stop the Hate or Lessons of the Holocaust tours. We wanted to dig into that further and figure out how we could best serve the community in the next 15 years.”
Conversations started about three years ago, according to Renee Chelm, a member of the project task force. Other members included Rabbi Jonathan Cohen of The Temple-Tifereth Israel, Mary Ann Corrigan-Davis, James Gomez, Ken Liffman, who is a member of the Cleveland Jewish News Foundation Board of Directors, Darrell McNair and Dan Zelman, working together under the leadership of Maltz Museum board chair Grant Dinner and director of external relations Dahlia Fisher. During that time, the museum also engaged the Tronvig Group Inc., a Brooklyn, N.Y.-based brand strategy and advertising agency that specializes in museums.
“We were talking about the turning point of the museum, its future and where we wanted to take it,” Chelm told the CJN. “It was very well thought out before anything even happened. I believe that the turning point is now. I’m so excited about this. When we did focus groups during that process, the name was the first thing people commented on - that maybe the museum wasn’t for them. But now when they go to the website, it’s more obvious this is for everyone. We have to be a reflection of what is going on around us.”
The project also included a 40-some person workshop over several days with other community stakeholders and meetings with lay leaders over the course of the past year, Schafer said.
“In a great year, about 30,000 visitors come to the museum and about a third of those are students,” he said. “How can we refresh the museum and have clarity in our work to go from 30,000 to 50,000 or even 75,000 visitors? That was the reason why we went about the work and began the process of rebranding. We’re still the same museum, but we’re evolving.”
Chelm added, “We’re not a religious institution, we’re about heritage. We don’t forget who we are, but we felt that we could really address our community better by doing a refresh. The bottom line is that this is more inclusive. We want to be a museum that welcomes everyone regardless of race, religion, background and culture. The stories we tell here transcend all of that. What this is, is a way to unite us. With everything going on in the world today, we need to be more united.”
Moving forward, the rebrand also positions the museum to develop new exhibits and find ways to tell stories in different ways. One of those new approaches includes the museum’s Oct. 26 launch of its “This Light of Ours: Activist Photographers of the Civil Rights Movement” special exhibition, with a newly added section on voter suppression then and now. In collaboration with the exhibit, an interactive biography of the Rev. Otis Moss Jr. will also be launched.
“We want everyone to know they are welcome to join us at the museum,” Schafer said. “This is a process. Every 15 years or so, museums look at themselves and find a need to refresh and we’re beginning that journey. Our museum serves an important role in the community and that role is not changing, but instead, is evolving. We’re still rooted in our founding principals that guide us. We’re still very much a museum of ‘me,’ but we want everyone to know they can view our exhibits and see themselves in our stories.”