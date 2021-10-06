“Stories of Survival: Object. Image. Memory.” will be held from Oct. 27 to Feb. 27, 2022, at the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage at 2929 Richmond Road in Beachwood. The exhibit will explore the experiences of survivors of the Holocaust and genocides all over the world through the personal items they brought with them to America.
The exhibit will feature 60 items from these escapes, displayed along with oversized photographs of the objects by documentarian Jim Lommasson and handwritten notes by survivors or their family members, according to a news release. The objects are everyday items like a baby doll and a black suitcase and, the release says, more symbolic ones, such as a young mother’s cookbook and a wedding announcement. The items are from the survivors of the Holocaust and genocides from countries such as Armenia, Bosnia, Cambodia, Iraq, Rwanda, South Sudan and Syria.
While the objects are reflective of their owner’s specific experiences and journeys, the release said that common themes tie them all together and are common experiences for everyone. These themes include moving to a new land, building a new life, yet holding on to the past.
The exhibit is a project of the Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center in Skokie with photography by Lommasson, an award-winning photographer and author living in Portland, Ore.
In celebration of opening week, the Maltz Museum is inviting the public to a special launch event at 7 p.m. Oct. 27 on Zoom, featuring the exhibitions co-creators, curator Arielle Weininger and Lommasson. Tickets are free for Maltz Museum members and $5 for others.
The rest of the week will feature reduced rate tickets to see the exhibition in person for $5 for general admission. Maltz Museum members are free. The reduced rate will be in effect until Oct. 31. Starting Nov. 1, admission will be $12 for general admission, $10 for students and seniors, $5 for children ages 5 to 11 and free for those under 5.
Visitors can also see the exhibit virtually. Public virtual tours will be offered at 2 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of every month November through February. Private virtual tours are booking now. For more information on public virtual tours, visit maltzmuseum.org and for private virtual tours, contact tours@mmjh.org.
Additionally, Maltz will offer coordinating public programs both online and in-person through weekly and monthly series, such as:
• The Holocaust speaker series, presented for free in partnership with the Nancy and David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Center in Cincinnati. First-, second-, and third-generation Holocaust survivors tell their stories over Zoom.
• Documentary film series on the Holocaust and genocide, presented for free in partnership with Classrooms Without Borders. Participants can watch documentary films each month at home, then join together for talk-backs with subject matter experts on the Holocaust and genocides that occurred in Armenia, Cambodia, Rwanda, and Syria.
• Becoming American, a series that investigates what it means to become an American as a refugee or immigrant. Interactive storytelling workshops and lectures on themes of identity, assimilation and the American Dream. The program is $10 for nonmembers and free for members.
For more information or to purchase tickets, call 216-593-0575 or visit maltzmuseum.org.