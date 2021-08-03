COVID-19, which media magnate Milton Maltz calls a “nightmare disease,” robbed us of loved ones, of work, of calm, even of hope. But it gave us time, too, time the renowned entrepreneur and philanthropist took to produce “A Passion for Broadcasting,” a memoir spanning his career as a child radio actor in Chicago, creation of the Milton and Tamar Maltz Performing Arts Center at The Temple-Tifereth Israel on the campus of Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, and the $32-million renovation and expansion of the Maltz Jupiter Theatre near Palm Beach, Fla., which is set to open in January. Maltz knows how to keep busy. He and his wife, Tamar (aka Joey, actually Thelma – read the book) would have him no other way.
Selling his radio and television stations freed the Maltzes to enjoy life, he said. When he sold Malrite Company’s radio division to Disney Company’s Shamrock Holdings in 1993, Maltz agreed to stay on the Shamrock board. That grew old fast.
“After a year of schlepping back and forth from Cleveland to L.A. for meetings, I said, enough; in Yiddish, we say genug, dayenu. And I gave that up,” he said in a recent interview at Malrite Company offices. “I began to look at different things. My wife said, Let’s relax and enjoy life. I said, Let me enjoy you, my dear. You won’t enjoy me unless I do something.”
Maltz’s memoir has been a long time coming, he acknowledged in conversation July 26, his 92nd birthday. Edited by Carol A. Frankel and published by Malrite, the handsomely produced book, essentially transcriptions of stories Maltz told Frankel, celebrates a remarkable life and pioneering achievements.
The book covers Maltz’s first venture into radio station ownership, his recognition that FM was the ticket as AM was on the wane, his success in making Cleveland’s WMMS and New York City’s Z100 the dominant FM stations in their respective markets, the growing power of television and his championing of the International Spy Museum, an outgrowth of his semi-clandestine work for the National Security Agency in the 1950s.
The money Maltz made selling his radio and TV stations – for $300 million and, according to Variety, $500 million to $600 million respectively – afforded him and his wife of 70 years the opportunity to be a philanthropic and cultural force; the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage they developed in Beachwood is a community landmark and influence. It eloquently reflects his faith in Israel, his respect for history and his abhorrence of racism and prejudice.
Maltz hates bigots.
When Milton Selwyn Maltz was a little boy, a gang of kids in his native South Bend, Ind., surrounded him, yelled antisemitic slurs, beat him up and stripped him near bare.
“We were the only Jewish family in the neighborhood,” he recalled, bile rising. “They accused me of killing Jesus. They called me ‘kike.’ They called me ‘dirty Jew’. And they began to scratch at me, tearing my clothes off and I was bleeding. The only thing left in my pack was my underwear, my shoes and my stockings. I wrenched myself free and ran home the 10 blocks and told my mother what happened. ‘You’ll never go back to that school again,’ she said. And because my father went bankrupt, we moved to Chicago.”
Maltz soon discovered his talent for broadcast communications, the field in which he graduated from Roosevelt College (now Roosevelt University), where he met his wife-to-be. Before that, a high school teacher steered Maltz to a new radio station in Chicago, encouraging him to audition. He demurred, saying he wanted to be an architect. But she pressed him, even paying for his L train fare downtown and back and excusing him from hall monitor duties. Maltz went. He never told his parents. At the station, he was told to be rough and tough, saying “Fee, fi, fo, fum, I smell the blood of an Englishman.”
“Sir, am I rough and tough enough?” Maltz asked the station director. “You’re going to be doing a lot of shows with us,” the radio executive said.
“I love radio,” Maltz said. He also loves radio stations and the technology required to make his the leaders in their regions.
Maltz is definitively hands-on. He and former longtime partner Bob Wright approached radio and TV station acquisition physically, walking and measuring the property and learning its topography.
“We had the real numbers, so we were able to find places to put stations that had been totally ignored before that,” he said. “They were never measured in the field. They did it all by intellect – which is fine, but it isn’t real.”
Also real to Maltz was the danger he put himself in in his first foray into television, acquiring WCTI, a lagging station in New Bern, N.C., in 1976. The two other stations in the market had 1,000-foot-high antennae, but refused to let Maltz rent from them.
“I wanted to build a 2,000-foot tower to have a really strong signal but there was no place for it,” he wrote in his book. He had to find a piece of land and make sure it wouldn’t interfere with other frequencies. His solution was to pour concrete into a river and build it there. The construction deal was complicated; so was his hiring of Virginia Foye, a Black woman, as an anchor at WCTI.
“In hiring her, I stirred up all the racist guys and even some women who were really ticked off,” he wrote.
Within a year, its signal beefed up, WCTI was No. 1 in the market. Hiring Foye, a gifted journalist and “a wonderful American,” clinched the deal, he said. Until Maltz hired her, “there wasn’t a Black person to be seen in that market.” He continued to hire other Blacks, prompting the Ku Klux Klan to threaten his life. He put a sign on the tower saying “anyone who touches this tower who’s not allowed will be immediately under arrest and will be considered a crook,” he said in the interview. “Not only did they not come to tear down the tower, I had called the police; they never showed up either.”
Developing his projects – a virtual foreman, he watches progress on the Jupiter Theatre on a monitor in his office in real time – keeps Maltz going.
“Each is distinctive,” he said. “Not only are they great in terms of understanding the world around us, they were fun and enjoyable as well.”
Milton and Tamar Maltz were presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award in the 2019 Class of Cleveland Jewish News’ 18 Difference Makers.
“A Passion for Broadcasting” will soon be available for $28 at gift shops in various Maltz museums and institutions. All sales proceeds will go toward philanthropy.
Carlo Wolff is a freelancer from Cleveland.