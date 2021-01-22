Maltz’s MLK program highlights struggles of people of color

David Pilgrim, founder and creator of the Jim Crow Museum of Racist Memorabilia in Big Rapids, Mich., said he was not surprised protesters brought a Confederate flag into the halls of the U.S. Capitol during the insurrection Jan. 6.
“I of course was disappointed,” Pilgrim said in an online presentation for the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage in Beachwood to remember the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Jan. 18.
Pilgrim was responding to a question from moderator Kevin S. Adelstein, president and publisher of the Cleveland and Columbus Jewish News and President of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company, during the museum’s “Hear Our Voices: Annual MLK Day Celebration.”
“I grew up in Alabama, where George Wallace was the governor,” Pilgrim said. “I heard rhetoric over the last few years that reminded me of the rhetoric that I heard as a child, as a teenager, as a young adult in Alabama.”
The Jim Crow Museum, dedicated to displaying racist objects of intolerance to teach tolerance and promote social justice, is on the campus of Ferris State University in Big Rapids, Mich. A sociologist, Pilgrim is on mailing lists for white supremacy groups and said he noticed a “resurgence” over the past five years.
“Quite frankly, I thought those days were gone in terms of the public sphere,” said Pilgrim, who received his doctorate from The Ohio State University in Columbus. “I assumed that there would always be a fringe element where you would hear that. But I was naive.”
Born in Harlem, N.Y., and raised in Mobile, Ala., Pilgrim smashed the first item of racist memorabilia he spotted at a flea market and carnival when he was about 12 years old. He later began collecting everyday objects as teaching tools and donated 2,000 to Ferris State University in 1996 with the intention of creating a museum. Prior to its opening and since, the museum’s collection has grown and expanded in focus.
Pilgrim presented slides of images of postcards, T-shirts, costumes and trading cards as well as photos of the museum’s interior in a virtual tour.
In addition to many images showing examples of historic and current racism, Pilgrim showed one sign that read “No (N-word), No Jews, No Dogs,” and another postcard of a hook-nosed man, clearly stereotyping a Jew. In addition, the museum contains images and items showing caricatures of American Indians, women and poor white people.
He spoke of the prevalent stereotype of young Black men as “the brute,” and of that stereotype as offering justifications for lynching.
One showcase is devoted to images of former President Barack Obama.
“We have objects in that showcase which show President Obama as a witch doctor, as a so-called Uncle Tom, as a brute, as a savage,” he said. “In other words, the same kinds of caricatured images or characterizations of African Americans that you would have found in the 1930s, 1940s and 1950s were also ways that he would have been represented.”
He showed an image taken from a T-shirt that showed Obama in a noose. The museum has also recreated a lynching tree complete with a horizontal branch and noose.
Pilgrim pointed to costumes as of particular interest because he said they allow people to act out their stereotypes.
“Some of the ideas of the past have morphed into the present,” he said.
The museum also owns a collection of black and white photographs of photographer Bruce Davidson, who documented civil rights-era protests from 1961 to 1965.
“Most people think of Jim Crow and segregation as something that occurred in Biloxi, Miss., or Pensacola, Fla., or my hometown of Mobile, Ala., and that the rest of the country was immune,” he said. “But first of all, segregation like enslavement were national sins. However and wherever they were spread, they were part of this culture. And the more research I do about patterns of discrimination and mistreatment of people that were disfavored because of their skin color, the more instances I find in the North.”
Americans, he said, like to cherry pick the country’s history to tell a positive view of the past.
“We created this museum so that we could document the past and learn from it,” he said. “The goal of studying the past is to document what happened, not to make us feel good or bad. It is to understand like a mature nation what happened.”
The Cleveland Jewish News was the media sponsor of the online events for MLK day at the Maltz Museum.