The Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage in Beachwood launched an anti-bias education program.
The stop the hate learning portal was designed to fit the needs of 2020–21 school year. It provides online access to the museum’s anti-bias education content and can be visited at learn.maltzmuseum.org.
“It has never been more important or more necessary that we engage students in anti-bias education,” David Schafer, managing director of the Maltz Museum, said in a news release. “That’s why we are offering the new stop the hate digital tour and interactive online workshops for free. We want schools in Northeast Ohio to access these anti-bias education tools so that students can learn from history while simultaneously recognizing the role they play in standing up, speaking out, and creating the kind of world they want to live in.”
The stop the hate digital tour is the museum’s flagship program for young audiences in grades six through 12. It uses museum artifacts to exemplify expressions of racism and antisemitism in history.
This year the museum has expanded its stop the hate program to include two additional workshop components: youth sing out and youth speak out.
The stop the hate contest is in its 13th year. It gives out $100,000 in awards and prizes annually and is comprised of two components: youth speak out essay writing for individual students and youth sing out songwriting for school classrooms.
The contest will open on Sept. 9. Deadlines for grades six through 10 is March 19, 2021 and for grades 11 and 12 it is March 26, 2021.