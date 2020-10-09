The Solon City School District alerted families that during varsity girls’ soccer practice on Oct. 8 a man pulled into a Solon High School parking lot, got out of his car and exposed himself.
He was also seen making lewd and inappropriate gestures toward the field, according to an Oct. 9 email from the district. He fled after two team members who were not practicing called the coach for help, but photos taken of the man, his car and its license plate were given to the Solon Police Department.
The 60-year-old man was identified and arrested that evening at his home in Bedford. Police said he had been arrested for similar incidents in the past.
“We are keeping a close eye on all fields at our schools and the Solon Police Department has the open areas near the schools on special watch as well,” the Oct. 9 email said. It urged parents to remind their children to be aware of their surroundings, and if they see something, to say something immediately.
“The high school athletes did exactly the right thing yesterday,” the email said. “They remained safely out of sight and quickly alerted an adult, who called the Solon Police.”
Students or families should call the Solon Police Department at 440-248-1234 or use 911 whenever they see anything suspicious or concerning.