Off-duty Orange police officers reported seeing a Solon man carve a swastika on a sidewalk Aug. 7 at Pinecrest in Orange.
Agueybana Jesus Quinones, 31, was observed by Lt. Michael Roberts and Lt. Patrick O Callahan, who were standing in front of J. Crew with Pinecrest property manager Rob Clarke when they witnessed the act, according to a police reports.
“Right behind us – 10, 15 feet behind us – we heard a scraping noise,” Roberts told the Cleveland Jewish News on Aug. 25. “I turned around and saw this young man stand up, and the other guys said, ‘Hey, he did something to the ground.’ So I walked over to it and identified it as a swastika.”
The swastika was 3 inches by 3 inches and had been carved into the sidewalk with a coin.
Roberts said he and O Callahan followed Quinones into Shake Shack, where he was taken into custody without incident and charged with criminal mischief. Quinones was also issued a trespassing order signed by Clarke.
“He was very cooperative and calm and quiet,” Roberts said. “The question was, ‘Did you see the police car in front of you?’ He said, ‘No, I did not.’”
Quinones was released to his mother.