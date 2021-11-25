The second carjacking in less than three weeks in Beachwood occurred Nov. 22 at True North Shell at 26100 Chagrin Blvd.
At 8:25 p.m., an adult male was robbed at gunpoint in the parking lot by two unidentified Black males who exited a pickup truck and pointed handguns at the victim, Beachwood Police Officer Jamey S. Appell said in a news release.
The suspects demanded the victim’s keys for his white 2019 Infinity X50 and threatened to shoot the victim is he did not comply, Appell said. The suspects fled with the victim’s vehicle and the pickup truck that was occupied by two other Black males that fled as well, he said.
This incident is under investigation.
Anyone with information about this aggravated robbery are asked to call the Beachwood Police Department at 216-464-1234.
At 5:33 a.m. on Nov. 3, a man was robbed at gunpoint and had his vehicle stolen in a carjacking at the BP gas station at 25705 Chagrin Blvd.
This is a developing story.