Eyton Senders, who is at the center of a civil forfeiture case pending in U.S. District Court in Cleveland, faced similar legal action in Missouri following a 2012 traffic stop on Interstate 70, according to court documents obtained by the Cleveland Jewish News.
The 2013 case resulted in the forfeiture of a total of $50,000 on the part of Senders, who was not charged with a crime, according to the documents.
Senders and members of his family are facing civil forfeiture following a raid of several houses and Tibor’s Kosher Meats in University Heights on Sept. 22, 2020.
On Oct. 9, 2012, Senders was driving a Ford Taurus rental car with Nevada license plates, according to a verified claim of forfeiture dated March 13, 2013, and filed by then-Assistant U.S. Attorney Julia M. Wright, who worked in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri.
According to court documents in the 2013 case, Senders became increasingly nervous and told the sheriff’s deputy who stopped him for a traffic violation that he did not have either drugs or a large sum of money in the car.
“Not that I know of,” he said, when the deputy asked him whether he had drugs in the car, Wright wrote. And as to currency, “I wish, I have $300 for gas money.”
The deputy noticed an odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle, according to the document. When a second deputy arrived with a drug detecting canine and Senders was told the car would be searched based on the dog’s positive identification of drugs, Senders said, “I got $75,000.00 in the trunk, can the dog really smell that?” the complaint reads.
Senders was then advised of his Miranda Rights.
“It’s just money; you can’t arrest me, right?” he responded, according to court documents.
“The officers then opened the trunk and located a book bag that contained large bundles of U.S. currency that were wrapped in colored rubber bands in what looked like $5,000 increments, and appeared to consist of mostly small denominations,” the complaint reads. “The money smelled strongly of marijuana, and there appeared to be trace amounts of marijuana in the bag.”
The rental car was towed to a towing facility, where Senders was also taken, and he was handcuffed while there, according to the documents.
“Just kill me with your gun; I’m in big trouble,” Senders said while there, according to the complaint.
He also initially told deputies he received the money from an uncle, a story he later changed, the complaint stated.
Agents from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration arrived and continued questioning.
“Please just shoot me, I’m better off dead,” Senders told the investigators, according to the complaint. “I’m in trouble. I’m very scared of them sir.”
He told federal investigators he only transported money and never touched the drugs, according to the document.
“I’m the money guy,” he said, according to the complaint.
Finally, he told investigators he flew to California, picked up the rental car, and met with someone who “runs Northern Cali,” where he received 20 pounds of marijuana, and he drove to Ohio with a friend and exchanged the marijuana for money, according to the document.
“Senders was not clear on the total amount of currency he was carrying,” the complaint reads. “He stated he was to receive $500 per pound that he delivered. Several times during the conversation Senders changed the sum of currency, finally stating it was $79,000.00.”
Wright sought civil forfeiture of $88,267.00 in U.S. currency as a result of the traffic stop and subsequent search, according to the document.
Senders, through his lawyer, Ronald N. Richards of Ronald Richards and Associates of Beverly Hills, Calif., filed a verified claim opposing forfeiture and demanded a jury trial.
In that document, signed by Senders May 9, 2013, Senders claimed the funds were seized without a warrant in violation of his Fourth Amendment rights under the U.S. Constitution.
The U.S. Attorney’s office and Senders came to a consent agreement, which was signed as a final judgment and order by then-U.S. District Court Judge Charles A. Shaw.
Ultimately, $38,267 was forfeited to the U.S. government, according to court records, and of the $50,000 returned to Senders, $17,500 went to Richards as legal fees. The balance of $32,500 was returned to Senders.
The parties were ordered to bear their own costs.
According to a Feb. 17 complaint in the civil forfeiture case filed by Henry F. DeBaggis II, an assistant U.S. Attorney in the Northern District of Ohio, Justen Balay and Senders own and operate Dank Vapes and Dankwoods, which manufacture THC vape cartridges in a multi-million dollar operation in San Francisco.
Senders, according to DeBaggis, has used Sendies Boys Limited LLC, the holding company of Tibor’s Kosher Meats, to launder drug money.
Multiple attempts to reach Richards and Senders’ attorney, Edmund Searby of Searby LLP in Pepper Pike, were unsuccessful.
This is a developing story. Visit cjn.org for updates.