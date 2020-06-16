A Canton man who carried a machete and a hatchet into a Stow convenience store in May and said he was looking for Jews to kill at Kent State University is facing federal indictment related to a February incident in Canton.

Matthew Paul Slatzer, 36, is accused of being in possession of a firearm by a person with a domestic violence conviction, according to a news release from Justin Herdman, U.S. District Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio.

Slatzer also carried a blue and white sign to a Columbus protest in April that depicted a rat and read, “The Real Plague.”

Slatzer was indicted regarding a Feb. 2 incident.

At the time, Slatzer was charged with using a weapon while intoxicated, aggravated menacing and possession of a firearm inside Fast Times Pub on Harrison Avenue in Canton, and is being held in Stark County Jail on that Feb. 2 arrest. According to the police narrative from that arrest, he had a firearm inside the pub and “later threatened to kill officers,” Lt. Dennis Garren previously told the CJN.

The indictment states that Slatzer possessed a .38 caliber revolver. Slatzer is prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a prior domestic violence conviction on Oct. 20, 2010.

After the Stow incident, Slatzer was held in Stark County Jail in Canton.

In Stow, he wore a black T-shirt with a Nazi symbol and swastika, black tactical boots and had a Nazi tattoo on the back of his head. He told the clerk he was a member of the Aryan Brotherhood.