One man was shot during an altercation July 3 at Beachwood Place, according to a news release from the city of Beachwood.
The shooting took place at approximately 5:11 p.m. and an “adult male suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was transported to a local emergency room, where he was treated and released,” the release said.
The victim and the perpetrator may have known each other and the incident “is not believed to be a random act of violence,” according to the release.
Investigators from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation were at the mall, while other law enforcement agencies provided mutual aid shortly after the incident began.
The suspect has not been identified and detectives continue to pursue leads, the release said.
Multiple shoppers posted on Twitter at about 5:30 p.m. that shots were fired.
Michael G. Williams, who identified himself on Facebook as an employee of Bath & Body Works, posted: “Mall had to close early!! It was either gunshots or big fireworks,,,people was running everywhere, jumping down escalators and everything!! I just clocked in 2 hours ago...going home!! Smh”
Brookfield Properties, which owns the mall, issued the following statement to the Cleveland Jewish News: “We are disheartened by the isolated incident that occurred at Beachwood Place this evening. Investigation of the incident is currently underway with the Beachwood Police Department, all inquiries are being directed to them. The safety and well-being of our shoppers, tenants and employees is our top priority and we are grateful for their swift action and support in this matter.”
The mall closed our hour early and will reopen July 4 at its normal time of 11 a.m., according to the mall owner.
Anyone with information should contact Beachwood police at 216-464-1234.