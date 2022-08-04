A 20-year-old man was shot at a party at 22006 Halworth Road in Beachwood Aug. 3.
The victim was transported to Cleveland Clinic Hillcrest Hospital in Mayfield Heights with non-life-threatening injuries. according to a news release from the city of Beachwood.
Beachwood dispatch received several calls at 1:41 a.m., according to the release.
“While driving to the scene, Beachwood dispatch advised officers that Beachwood Fire Department was stopped on 24601 Chagrin Blvd. with a male who suffered a gunshot wound,” the release stated. “Officers who responded to the residence stated that there were numerous people leaving the scene. Officers learned that the house was rented by the homeowner through VRBO for a party.
“An argument ensued between a group of males and a single shot was fired striking (the man). Beachwood residents were not involved in the altercation. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation responded and processed the scene for evidence. Investigation is ongoing.”
VRBO is a vacation rental online marketplace.