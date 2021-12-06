One man shot another man he knew outside of Office Max at about 11:48 a.m. Dec. 5 Severance Town Center in Cleveland Heights, Cleveland Heights Police Chief Annette Mecklenburg said in an email to reporters Dec. 5.
“The man who was identified as the shooter was detained following the incident,” Mecklenburg wrote in a Dec. 6 update and he was released at about 9 a.m. Dec. 6.
“No charges are being filed at this time,” Mecklenburg wrote in a Dec. 6 email. “Detectives are continuing to investigate this incident.”
Mecklenburg said the victim and shooter had arranged to meet prior to the shooting.
““While there they got into a physical altercation inside of a vehicle,” Mecklenburg wrote Dec. 5. “One of the men shot the other. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen and is receiving treatment at a local hospital. … No one else was injured in this incident and there is no threat to public safety.”