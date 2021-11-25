A 19-year-old Euclid man whose car struck a parked car on Scholl Road in University Heights Nov. 24 died at a hospital.
University Heights police responded to the area for a report of shots fired and a car crash and upon further investigation, found the “male had sustained gunshot wounds to the chest,” according to a news release from the police.
The University Heights Fire Department Rescue Squad transported the man to the hospital, where he died, according the release.
Police said a witness reported seeing what appeared to be two males fleeing on foot westbound from the area immediately after hearing the gunshots. The witness described possibly teenagers who were wearing dark colored, possible navy, hooded sweatshirts.
The Cleveland heights K-9 unit assisted with a search of the area, but didn’t locate any suspects.
Preliminary on-scene investigation indicates this was not a random act of violence and the victim may have known the assailant or assailants, police said.
The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was on scene and is the lead investigative agency.
Anyone with information, should contact the University Heights Police detective bureau at 216-932-8799.
This is a developing story.