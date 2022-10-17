Applications are being accepted for the Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s Mandel Course for Advanced Leadership program.
This six-month transformative course aims to develop a community of skillfull and collaborative graduates capable of leading Jewish organizations with confidence, credibility and integrity within three years to ensure a strong Jewish future for the community, according to a news release.
The Mandel Course for Advanced Leadership uses a dynamic, forward-thinking approach to leadership development based upon the principle that great leadership depends on one’s ability to collaborate with and inspire others toward a common goal or purpose.
Participants will learn to clarify and articulate values and vision, personally and as part of a team, board, organization and beyond; cultivate emotional intelligence; develop learning communities; collaborate for change; and work across difference, the release stated.
The release highlights qualities of ideal applicants as having at least five years of experience demonstrating effective leadership in community and/or professional environments; a commitment to building a vibrant Jewish Cleveland; leadership informed by religious, cultural or other Jewish identity; a commitment to personal growth; and a desire to be part of a group learning environment.
The Federation will welcome the cohort of up to 18 Mandel Course for Advanced Leadership leaders in January 2023. Applications will be accepted until Nov. 8.
For more information, visit jewishcleveland.org or call 216-593-2888.