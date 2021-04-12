Former Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel, who is running for U.S. Senate, was escorted from the Republican National Committee’s weekend retreat April 9, Axios.com reported.
Mandel, who was an uninvited guest at the event at the Four Seasons Resort in Palm Beach, Fla., worked the crowd and spoke with top donors, Axios reported.
Jane Timken, chair of the Ohio Republican Party and Mandel’s opponent in the Republican primary, was an invited guest, according to Axios, giving her an advantage in wooing top donors.
Mandel, along with others without credentials, were asked to leave prior to the opening of formal events.
Multiple attempts to reach Mandel were unsuccessful.