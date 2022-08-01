The Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation has approved a $3.25 million grant to Cleveland Public Library for capacity building and the creation of a Digital Innovation Center for adults and seniors at the library’s Glenville branch in Cleveland, the neighborhood the Mandel brothers once called home.
The Mandel Foundation gift is the largest contribution Cleveland Public Library has received in its 153-year history, according to a news release.
“We’re very excited to be able to participate with the Cleveland Public Library system and renovating and advancing the services that it will be able to provide in the Glenville community,” Stephen H. Hoffman, chairman of the Mandel Foundation, told the Cleveland Jewish News Aug. 1. “It is the original neighborhood of the brothers growing up and also was a significant Jewish community in the earlier part of … the 20th century. And it’s fitting that we’re able that we can do this.”
“We are pleased to partner with the Cleveland Public Library to provide this important asset to the residents of Glenville,” Jehuda Reinharz, president and CEO of the Mandel Foundation, said in the release. “The Glenville branch is in the heart of the community. Neighborhood residents will benefit from access to the latest technology and opportunities to develop skills for the jobs of the future.”
Three million dollars of the grant will support the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Workforce and Senior Digital Innovation Center and $250,000 will build capacity at the Cleveland Public Library Foundation by allowing the organization to add a fundraising position.
The Mandel Foundation’s gift is part of a larger $7 million commitment the Cleveland Public Library is making to the Glenville branch. The grant marks the first leadership gift to the CPL Foundation’s capital enhancement fundraising initiative.
Developed in tandem with the library’s 10-year facilities plan to transform its branch system, the initiative seeks to create distinct environments through site amenities that respond to the unique generational needs, culture, and spirit of the diverse communities each branch serves and extend the library’s programming and services directly into the neighborhoods, according to the release.
The Glenville branch at 11900 St. Clair Avenue is scheduled to receive significant updates in technology, accessibility and extended services, the release stated. This includes a digital lab for students and the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Workforce and Senior Digital Innovation Center, a creative, collaborative and educational space that provides access to advanced software, emerging technologies, STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) education, and workforce and career development opportunities for Glenville residents, according to the release.
“We want to make it easier for all Cleveland residents to connect and learn the skills they need,” Felton Thomas Jr., executive director and CEO of Cleveland Public Library, said in the release. “The generous gift from the Mandel Foundation expands our capacity and the scope of our plans for our Glenville campus. It is a unique opportunity to make real progress towards both digital literacy and digital equity in our community.”
The first site for Cleveland Public Library’s Glenville branch opened in 1909 as a sub-branch in the Village of Glenville’s old town hall. Today’s Glenville branch was planned in 1978 as a new building that combined the Glenville and Arlington branch libraries. Architect T.K. Zung, a native of Shanghai designed the branch. Zung also designed the Intramural Sports Center for Cleveland State University. Construction on the Glenville branch is expected to begin in late 2023 following community input on the design plans.
Cleveland Public Library offers free high-speed Wi-Fi at all of its branch locations, hot spots and Chrome books for check out, and classes that cover basic computer skills to the latest apps. With a Cleveland Public Library card, patrons can access online learning platforms and over 100 research databases. The Mandel Workforce and Senior Digital Innovation Center will enhance the library’s Glenville branch building, creating a cutting-edge space for digital access to advanced software and emerging technologies, the first-of-its-kind for Cleveland Public Library on the city’s east side, according to the release.
Established in 2019, the CPL Foundation is the library’s philanthropic partner, creating and funding programs that support the library’s mission and demonstrate community impact within its branches and neighborhoods.