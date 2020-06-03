The Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation has committed $5 million to the Lead Safe Home Fund, which will provide families and property owners resources to make homes lead safe.
This, along with investments from the city of Cleveland, state of Ohio and philanthropic partners, brings the total pool of funds to more than $18 million, according to a news release.
“We believe that our investment in the Lead Safe Home Fund will be a powerful lever for change,” stated Stephen H. Hoffman, chairman of the Mandel Foundation in the release “Lead poisoning continues to negatively impact our children’s health and future. We owe it to Cleveland’s children to improve their neighborhoods and their homes. Creating lead safe homes is a long overdue investment into our communities.”
In recent months, the Lead Safe Cleveland Coalition has expanded to more than 400 members, all working to bolster implementation of Cleveland Ordinance 747-2019, the law that requires rental units built before 1978 be certified lead safe beginning in March 2021. The Lead Safe Home Fund, administered by CHN Housing Partners and Environmental Health Watch, serves as a centerpiece of this support, according to the release.
Jehuda Reinharz, Mandel Foundation president and CEO, stated in the release, “We have joined a broad coalition of community partners to implement strategies to improve the lives and health of our children. Our financial commitment signals that this is an issue that needs our immediate response.”
The coalition structured the fund to be transparent and flexible – managed outside of government – and recently has begun capitalizing it. The coalition set a five-year, $99.4 million budget for the initiative, which revolves around two critical, interrelated functions, the release stated. The first is a spectrum of lead safe home loans and grants; the second, a resource center to facilitate system navigation, workforce development and resident services.
“As the COVID-19 pandemic forces us to shelter-in-place, we are reminded how important a safe and decent home is,” stated Mitchell Balk, president of the Mt. Sinai Health Care Foundation and chair of the governance committee of Lead Safe Cleveland Coalition. “All children, no matter their backgrounds, should be afforded every opportunity to live up to their fullest potential. Lead poisoning is an issue of equity, and now is the time to invest in this most basic human need for children today and into the future.”
The Mt. Sinai Health Care Foundation was among those providing initial monetary support.
Partnership from the Mandel Foundation signals both a commitment to Cleveland’s future as well as an invitation to other investors to join the Fund. Lead poisoning affects everyone, and Cleveland must take responsibility for addressing it together, the release stated.
Kim Foreman, executive director of Environmental Health Watch spoke of lead poisoning as a public health crisis.
“We’re finally at a place where the community is coming together to collaboratively invest in not just lead poisoning prevention, but the systematic shift we need to improve our homes and our neighborhoods,” Foreman stated in the release. “With Mandel Foundation support, we will keep pushing to make this community safe for our most vulnerable kids.”